Univision Signs New Nielsen Ratings Deal

Univision signed a new agreement to use Nielsen’s National and Local Digital in TV Ratings services.

The agreement means that the Univision and UniMás networks, as well as local affiliate stations, will receive audience estimates of linear television content viewing on mobile and computer devices. The audience contribution from digital devices will be included in the TV ratings.

Univision and UniMás are the first Spanish-language broadcast networks to include digital audiences in the linear TV ratings. They are also the second and third networks of any type to include digital audiences.

And Univision Now—Univision’s direct to consumer, subscription-service available on iOS, Android and the web—is the first Spanish-language service to be certified for Nielsen's Digital in TV Ratings measurement.

"In this ever-changing media landscape, it is key for us at UCI to always look at how we measure our audiences and do so comprehensively. This agreement with Nielsen enables the opportunity to extend the work we do to bring together the best audience and be in front of the curve of content consumption habits regardless of platform, linear or digital,” said Jed Meyer, executive VP of corporate research, Univision Communications. “We are thrilled to be among the first players to use this level of measurement."

Digital in TV Ratings is a component of Nielsen’s new Total Audience measurement program.

"With Total Audience being adopted by more and more clients, we are delivering on our commitment to ensure the industry has comparable and reliable metrics across linear television and digital content," said Peter Bradbury, managing director, national client solutions at Nielsen. "Our new agreement with Univision Communications and their support of our digital television measurement solution validates that we are on track and delivering on what we promised. The advancements that we are making with Total Audience will help tell the real story and offer broadcasters and marketers the data that best meet their needs."