Univision Sets Opening Day World Cup Ratings Record

Univision kicked off its coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in

record ratings form. The Spanish-language rights-holder to the

fútbol

tourney scored with some 5.4 million watchers on average in the U.S.

with the tourney's opener, the 1-1 draw between Mexico and the host

nation South Africa on June 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:09 p.m., according

to Nielsen live + same-day data.

That delivery ranked as the largest

opening-match ever for Univision, according to network officials.

Included in that total were some 3.25 million adults 18 to 49.

The

following Group A match, a scoreless tie between France and Uruguay,

averaged 2.54 million viewers, making it Univision's second-most-watched

opening day match behind Mexico-South Africa.

Together, the two matches averaged 3.99 million viewers, nearly

double the 2 million for the first two matches of the 2006 FIFA World

Cup in Germany.

Given the high Mexican-American composition of

its

audience, Univision not surprisingly outgunned ESPN's opening match

coverage, which scored with 2.6 million watchers on average from 9:25

a.m. to 12:01 p.m. on June 11, a 108% edge for the Spanish-language

network.

Univision officials also said the network held a

signficant

advantage over ESPN with Mexico-South Africa among adults 18 to 49

(101%: 3.25 million vs. 1.62 million adults 18 to 49); persons 18 to 34

(109%: 1.933 million versus 924,359); and persons 12 to 34 (116%: 2.39

million versus 1.11 million).