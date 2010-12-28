Univision Sets Up Audition For Fifth Season Of Beauty Competition

Looking to find contestants for its upcoming edition of Our Latin

Beauty, Univision will initiate a six-city tour for auditions, starting

next month.

The Spanish-language broadcaster is seeking contestants for the fifth installment of its reality competition series Nuestra Belleza Latina,

beginning on Jan. 5 and running through Feb. 19. The reigning beauty,

Ana Patricia González, and show host Giselle Blondet will visit various

cities, starting with Chicago on Jan. 5, inviting young women to

audition for a chance to win the title.

About to enter its fifth

campaign, the seriies combines the excitement of reality television with

the glamour and splendor of a beauty contest. Once auditions are

complete in the States and Puerto Rico, the select group of women will

vie for the title of "Nuestra Belleza Latina 2011. For the first time,

viewers will help decide the twelve finalists to move into the Miami

mansion and compete for the opportunity of a lifetime: a contract as

Univision's newest on-air personality and a quarter of a million dollars

in cash and prizes.

