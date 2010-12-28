Univision Sets Up Audition For Fifth Season Of Beauty Competition
Looking to find contestants for its upcoming edition of Our Latin
Beauty, Univision will initiate a six-city tour for auditions, starting
next month.
The Spanish-language broadcaster is seeking contestants for the fifth installment of its reality competition series Nuestra Belleza Latina,
beginning on Jan. 5 and running through Feb. 19. The reigning beauty,
Ana Patricia González, and show host Giselle Blondet will visit various
cities, starting with Chicago on Jan. 5, inviting young women to
audition for a chance to win the title.
About to enter its fifth
campaign, the seriies combines the excitement of reality television with
the glamour and splendor of a beauty contest. Once auditions are
complete in the States and Puerto Rico, the select group of women will
vie for the title of "Nuestra Belleza Latina 2011. For the first time,
viewers will help decide the twelve finalists to move into the Miami
mansion and compete for the opportunity of a lifetime: a contract as
Univision's newest on-air personality and a quarter of a million dollars
in cash and prizes.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.