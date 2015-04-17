Univision’s ‘Sábado Gigante’ to End After 53 Years

Legendary Spanish-language program Sábado Gigante will come to a close after 53 years on the air, Univision announced.

The Don Francisco-hosted variety program, the longest running in the network’s history, will air its final episode on Sept. 19.

Francisco, whose real name is Mario Kreutzberger, will continue contributing to the Univision Network with new projects and by hosting entertainment specials and campaigns such as TeletónUSA. He will also take part in Univision’s ongoing efforts to look for and develop new on-air talent and professionals.

“During my 40 years in the industry I have met few people with the same energy, creativity and passion for television and the audience as Mario, and I join in celebrating him and his team at Sábado Gigante for the great success and the milestones achieved in broadcast television,” said Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision Communications. “Mario is an important part of the Univision family, and his knowledge of the industry and commitment to innovation will help us to continue defining the future of the media industry.”

Sábado Gigante first launched in 1962 on Chile’s Channel 13 and has aired on Univision since 1986.