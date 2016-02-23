Univision Reports 4Q Profit Vs. Year-Ago Loss

Univision reported a profit for the fourth quarter as a tax benefit partially offset interest expenses.

Net income was $8.6 million compared to a loss of $136 million a year ago. Operating income was $90 million, compared to an $88 million loss a year ago.

Revenue rose 1.1% to $735 million.

"We continued to deliver strong results in the fourth quarter and for the full year," said CEO Randy Falco. "As the most trusted brand in Hispanic America, we remain focused on delivering a Univision branded experience to our audience across our multiple platforms, including our strengthened cable portfolio and new direct-to-consumer offerings such as Univision Now. As we look ahead, we are focused on continuing to drive innovation and enhance our distribution platform as we inform, entertain and empower a young, dynamic multicultural community that has increasing political and economic influence."

Adjusted operating income for Univision's media networks was up 4% to $332 million.

Revenue for the Media Networks segment in the fourth quarter rose 2.8% to $663.8 million. Ad revenue was up 1.6% to $433.8 million. Adjusted to reflect the political and advocacy advertising that ran a year ago, ad revenue was up 4.6%.

Non-advertising revenue increased 5.1% to $230 million, with subscriber fees increasing by $14.4 million.