Univision to Rebrand TeleFutura as UniMás
Univision announced Monday that it will rebrand its
TeleFutura network into UniMás in January.
The new network will target Hispanic millennials by
featuring grittier programming that include shows featuring bank-heists,
criminal underworlds and inner-city boxing stories. It also puts the company's
second most popular network under the Univision name. It will be unveiled
on-air on Jan. 7, 2013.
UniMás has already inked programming deals with Caracol
Television, RTI Colombia and Televisa. Its initial programming slate will
feature Caracol's Made in Cartagena, RTI Colombia's Quien Eres Tu
and Televisa's Cloroformo. UniMás also has a project in development
based on Xavier Velasco's novel Diablo Guardian, which will be adapted
by Gustavo Bolivar (El Capo, Sin Senos No Hay Paraiso).
UniMás will also increase its soccer coverage, featuring
games from the Mexican National Team, Liga MX (Mexico's professional soccer
league), the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup next
summer, as well as the 2014 World Cup. Boxing series Solo Boxeo and
all-sports highlight program Contacto Deportivo.
"UniMás is the result of Univision listening to our
audience and our vision to leverage the deep connection of our Univision brand,
creating a new brand that complements our other networks' offerings while
expanding our opportunity to deliver the best content for our audience. UniMás
delivers more action, more drama and more sports than ever before and will be
another platform for us to celebrate our culture and connect America,"
said Randy Falco, president and CEO, Univision Communications Inc.
The rebrand is part of Univision's expansion of three linear
networks -- Univision Deportes, Univision tlnovelas and FORO TV -- and the
digital net UVideos.
