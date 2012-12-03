Univision to Rebrand TeleFutura as UniMás

Univision announced Monday that it will rebrand its

TeleFutura network into UniMás in January.

The new network will target Hispanic millennials by

featuring grittier programming that include shows featuring bank-heists,

criminal underworlds and inner-city boxing stories. It also puts the company's

second most popular network under the Univision name. It will be unveiled

on-air on Jan. 7, 2013.

UniMás has already inked programming deals with Caracol

Television, RTI Colombia and Televisa. Its initial programming slate will

feature Caracol's Made in Cartagena, RTI Colombia's Quien Eres Tu

and Televisa's Cloroformo. UniMás also has a project in development

based on Xavier Velasco's novel Diablo Guardian, which will be adapted

by Gustavo Bolivar (El Capo, Sin Senos No Hay Paraiso).

UniMás will also increase its soccer coverage, featuring

games from the Mexican National Team, Liga MX (Mexico's professional soccer

league), the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup next

summer, as well as the 2014 World Cup. Boxing series Solo Boxeo and

all-sports highlight program Contacto Deportivo.

"UniMás is the result of Univision listening to our

audience and our vision to leverage the deep connection of our Univision brand,

creating a new brand that complements our other networks' offerings while

expanding our opportunity to deliver the best content for our audience. UniMás

delivers more action, more drama and more sports than ever before and will be

another platform for us to celebrate our culture and connect America,"

said Randy Falco, president and CEO, Univision Communications Inc.

The rebrand is part of Univision's expansion of three linear

networks -- Univision Deportes, Univision tlnovelas and FORO TV -- and the

digital net UVideos.