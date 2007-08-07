Univision Proposes Spanish-Language Presidential Forums
Univision wants the presidential candidates to speak to its TV, radio and online audience in Spanish -- simultaneous translation -- on issues affecting the Hispanic community.
Univision contacted the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates about participating in 90-minute TV forums in September on issues like health care and immigration.
The network pointed out that Hispanics are the fastest-growing segment of the electroate -- one that it said will play a "pivotal" role in the upcoming election.
All of the questions will be in Spanish, with simultaneous translations into English for the candidates -- though not viewers -- then the candidates' answers will be translated back into Spanish.
