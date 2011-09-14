Univision Preps 'TV Everywhere' Launch for Trio of Cable Nets in 2012

Univision is aiming to launch a "TV Everywhere" service next year with the debut of three Hispanic cable networks geared around telenovelas, sports and news, according to president of distribution, sales and marketing Tonia O'Connor.

O'Connor, speaking at an event Wednesday hosted by the New York chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications, said the programmer expects to debut an authenticated component alongside its planned launches next year of Univision TL Novelas, Univision Deportes and a still-unnamed news channel.

"TV Everywhere is absolutely the focus for our company," O'Connor said. Univision's viewers "want to watch their novellas on the Internet."

