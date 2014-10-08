Univision to Premiere Sports Awards Show in December

Univision Communications will launch its version of the ESPYs in December.

The Spanish-language media leader in the U.S. said it will simulcast Premios Univision Deportes (Univision Sports Awards) from Miami, honoring top athletes and teams from the leagues and sports that Hispanics care about most on broadcaster UniMas and Univision Deportes Network on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).

The two-hour presentation will celebrate sports figures for their accomplishments on and off the field across multiple sports, including soccer, basketball, baseball, football, boxing and auto racing.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.