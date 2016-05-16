Univision Picks AOL To Go Programmatic

Univision Communications said it selected AOL’s One self-serve programmatic TV buying system to give clients data driven automated access to its commercial inventory.

Univision says that clients will be able to generate a media plan with just a few clicks and gain insights into the value of its audience using AOL One.

“We are excited to offer our clients a new self-serve linear TV buying experience that will help make their media dollars work harder – and smarter,” said Keith Turner, president of Advertising Sales and Marketing, UCI. “We are constantly looking for innovative ways to help our clients meet and exceed their marketing goals. Our agreement with AOL empowers advertisers to customize data-driven targeting and buying plans, making it easy for clients to execute ad buys and measure results. Programmatic ad buying is the logical next step for UCI and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities that come with precision targeting, deep performance insights and workflow efficiencies.”

Many TV companies are looking for ways to use data o satisfy advertisers’ demand for more precise targeting and provable return on investment. At the same time, TV networks see programmatic as a way to raise the value of some of its inventory, particular because they feel under-counted by traditional ratings.

“Data-driven buying lets clients tap into our engaged, exclusive audience in a more targeted way, leveraging our premium programming and new shows in each content vertical and on all platforms,” said turner. “We already sell our digital inventory programmatically and the One by AOL: TV self-serve platform gives linear TV a similarly competitive footing. We are bringing to life a more holistic and simplified view of marketing spend and measurement across all screens – beyond just TV.”

AOL introduced its self-serve programmatic product in April. Media holding company Omnicom was one of its first partners.

“We are thrilled to partner with Univision to help their clients better understand and capitalize on advanced TV ad targeting and extend the value of their media spend across the Univision portfolio of TV networks,” said Dan Ackerman, senior VP, Programmatic TV at AOL. “Together, we’re connecting the power of data-driven insights, analytics, and algorithm-based decisioning to premium TV ad inventory through a self-serve platform. Buyers are empowered to buy and measure their target audiences with greater precision and accountability.”