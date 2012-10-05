Univision Overhauls Ad Sales Organization

Univision has reorganized its ad sales organization and hired

another former NBCUniversal executive.

Univision has named Steve Mandala executive VP, advertising

sales. Mandala spent five years as executive VP, cable entertainment ad sales

at NBCUniversal after eight years as senior VP, Telemundo Network sales & marketing

and affiliate relations.

The restructuring, announced by Keith Turner, president

of sales & marketing, is part of an effort by Univision to maintain

and strengthen relationships with its current client base, while also

attracting new business and expanding its client roster.

"This new structure places an emphasis on new

business development while also adding efficiencies that will serve both new

and existing clients," Turner, the former NBC sales chief who joined Univision

from the NFL Network this summer, said. "The restructuring enables us to take

better advantage of the momentum we have."

Turner joined Univision after a second quarter

with lower earnings and an upfront that dragged on. Turner had previously

worked with Univision CEO Randy Falco at NBC.

Mandala will oversee Univision's Client

Development Group along with Sports Sales and Direct Response advertising.

Turner's other direct reports under the new

structure are: Laura Molen (EVP, Network Sales), Roberto Ruiz (SVP, Brand

Solutions Team), Mark Dante (EVP, Station Group Sales), Charlie Echeverry (EVP,

Interactive Sales) and Lee Davis (EVP, Radio Sales). Ruiz, a veteran with

more than 20 years of marketing experience, will assume leadership of

Univision's Brand Solutions Team.

Lisa McCarthy, former executive VP of the Client

Development Group, has left to form her own consulting business, while Graciela

Eleta, former senior VP of brand solutions, will transition to provide

consulting to Univision.