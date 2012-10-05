Univision Overhauls Ad Sales Organization
Univision has reorganized its ad sales organization and hired
another former NBCUniversal executive.
Univision has named Steve Mandala executive VP, advertising
sales. Mandala spent five years as executive VP, cable entertainment ad sales
at NBCUniversal after eight years as senior VP, Telemundo Network sales & marketing
and affiliate relations.
The restructuring, announced by Keith Turner, president
of sales & marketing, is part of an effort by Univision to maintain
and strengthen relationships with its current client base, while also
attracting new business and expanding its client roster.
"This new structure places an emphasis on new
business development while also adding efficiencies that will serve both new
and existing clients," Turner, the former NBC sales chief who joined Univision
from the NFL Network this summer, said. "The restructuring enables us to take
better advantage of the momentum we have."
Turner joined Univision after a second quarter
with lower earnings and an upfront that dragged on. Turner had previously
worked with Univision CEO Randy Falco at NBC.
Mandala will oversee Univision's Client
Development Group along with Sports Sales and Direct Response advertising.
Turner's other direct reports under the new
structure are: Laura Molen (EVP, Network Sales), Roberto Ruiz (SVP, Brand
Solutions Team), Mark Dante (EVP, Station Group Sales), Charlie Echeverry (EVP,
Interactive Sales) and Lee Davis (EVP, Radio Sales). Ruiz, a veteran with
more than 20 years of marketing experience, will assume leadership of
Univision's Brand Solutions Team.
Lisa McCarthy, former executive VP of the Client
Development Group, has left to form her own consulting business, while Graciela
Eleta, former senior VP of brand solutions, will transition to provide
consulting to Univision.
