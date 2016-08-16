Univision One of Two Bidders for Gawker

Univision Communications is reportedly one of two bidders for Gawker, the online media company forced into bankruptcy after losing a lawsuit over posting a sex tape featuring wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Univision is trying to outbid Ziff Davis, which is offering $90 million according to Bloomberg. A Univision spokesperson had no comment

If Univision acquired Gawker, it would be the latest in a series of digital properties the TV company has bought. It acquired the humor site The Onion and The Root, a news site for African Americans.

Univision is the top Hispanic language broadcaster, but like other TV companies it is looking to digital media to grow its reach with younger audiences.

Gawker lost a lawsuit, and a jury in Florida awarded $140 million to Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea. The lawsuit was backed by Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel, who objected to some of Gawker’s coverage.