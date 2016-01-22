Univision News Plans Common Core Special

Univision News says it will air a special program on the Common Core education standards on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

The special, entitled, Puente al Futuro (Bridge to the Future) is being produced with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The program will explore the educational challenges faced by many Hispanic students and highlight how the Common Core standards adopted in 42 states are affecting their ability to succeed.

After its on-air broadcast, Puente al Futuro will be available online, along with an extensive report on the topic, in both Spanish and English, at “La Huella Digital” (The Digital Footprint).

Viewers will be able to join the conversation around Puente al Futuro across social media using the hashtag #EducaciónHispanos.

Univision says the special will have five stories highlighting specific issues: