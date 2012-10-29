Univision Nets Gold Cup Rights As Part of Expansive CONCACAF Pact

In the second major soccer pact in as many days, Univision Deportes has signed a 10-year deal with CONCACAF, encompassing an array of competitions highlighted by rights to the Gold Cup.

The deal, the longest in the history of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, which represents FIFA in this part of the world, gives Univision Deportes the Spanish- and Portuguese-language multimedia rights to the Gold Cup, the biennial competition that has grown to a dozen nations across the region. The Gold Cup, Copa Ora, will be held next year, as well as in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Fox Sports Media Group holds the English-language rights to the event.

