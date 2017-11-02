Univision Net Income Turns Positive in Third Quarter

Univision Communications net income swung into positive territory in the third quarter.

The Spanish-language media company said net income was $104 million compared with a net loss of $30.5 million a year ago.

Revenue rose 5.9% to $778.2 million, and core revenue was up 3.9% to 725.5 million.

“Our financial results for the quarter reflect growth across revenue, net income and adjusted OIBDA,” said CEO Randy Falco. "We continued to reduce our debt and improve our capital structure, highlighted by our $721 million net debt reduction year to date."



Related: Univision Extends Employment Agreement With CEO Falco

Adjusted operating income for Univision’s media networks was up 8% to $343 million. Revenue was up 7.6% to $713.6 million. Advertising revenue edged up 0.6% to $409.5 million.