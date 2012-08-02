Univision Net Income Down in Second Quarter

Univision announced that its profits fell in the second quarter. Net income

was $31.8 million, down 62% from $82.6 million a year ago.

Net revenue was $613 million, up 3.8%.

"In the second quarter of 2012, we worked to bolster our

position on the cutting edge of Hispanic media and augmented our digital

presence with the launch of our digital network, UVideos," CEO Randy Falco CEO

said in a statement. "We continue to develop our three new networks, and are

forging ahead with our groundbreaking partnership with ABC News. When you

consider these initiatives on top of our networks' strong ratings and the

retransmission consent agreements we have already reached with four of our nine

major distributors, we believe Univision is on the right track to deliver

strong results and continued growth in audience engagement in 2012."

Univision, the leading Spanish-language media company, is

facing increased competition from Comcast's Telemundo Media and from News Corp.'s

new MundoFox TV network.

"Our mission and strategy continue to be validated by the

proliferation of Hispanic-focused media outlets in this country, but we remain

far ahead of the pack," Falco said. "Early results of the upfront indicate that

many marketers are following the example set by Tapestry and Starcom earlier

this year and shifting larger portions of their budgets to Univision and away

from both English- and Spanish-language competitors. To new and existing

clients looking to tap into the upside potential of the growing Hispanic

community, we believe we are the obvious partner."

Revenues at Univision's TV business rose to $508.1 million

from $485.3 million.