Univision Near Sale to Wade Davis-Led Group: Report

Univision is close to being acquired by an investor group lead by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis, according to published reports.

Davis is based by Searchlight Capital Partners, according to Bloomberg, which said the transaction would value the Spanish-language media company at less than $10 billion.

Groupo Televisa, which owns about 40% of Univision, will continue to own a stake in the company, according to the report.

Univision was taken private in 2007 by a group including Saban Capital Group in a deal valued at $12.3 billion. The company turned down a $13 billion merger offer from Discovery in 2017 and a plan for an initial public offering was floated in 2018.