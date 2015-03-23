Univision, NBA Tip Multifaceted Partnership
The National Basketball Association and Univision Deportes are teaming on a new partnership that will provide content across the U.S. Spanish-language media leader’s platforms, as well as marketing activations around marquee league events.
Under the partnership, financial terms of which were not disclosed, Univision Deportes this week will tip off a customized version of NBA Action, which currently airs on NBA TV, and initiate a one-hour weekly show, Zona NBA, featuring Hispanic-centric pro hoops content, with the 2015 postseason.
The new agreement also features Univision Deportes and the NBA unveiling enhanced co-branded éne•bé•a web and mobile sites, launching in September, that builds on éne•bé•a, the league’s first fully integrated Hispanic marketing campaign.
