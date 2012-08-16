Univision Names Turner as Head of Ad Sales
Univision has named Keith Turner as its new head of sales, reuniting
him with another former NBC exec, Randy Falco, now Univision's CEO.
Turner will succeed DavidLawenda, who told management two weeks ago he planned to leave the company.
Turner was most recently the senior VP of media sales and sponsorship
at the National Football League. Before that, he was president of sales and
marketing for NBC.
"Keith has a sterling reputation in the media industry for being an effective
and creative sales and marketing executive, and having spent many years working
closely with him at NBC, I can personally attest to his unique talent," Falco
said in a statement. "He will be making a move from one incredibly strong
consumer brand -- the NFL - to an even stronger one -- Univision, and we are
excited for him to bring his skills and relationships to our
organization."
"I am honored to join such a terrific team at Univision and have always
respected the company's valuable brand and tremendous influence among its
ever-growing audience," Turner said. "As the media landscape
continues its rapid transformation, and the U.S. Hispanic community makes its
indelible mark on our country and our culture, Univision's assets across
traditional and digital platforms provide unparalleled means for advertisers to
interact with this desirable consumer group. I look forward to working to
capitalize on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for Univision."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.