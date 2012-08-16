Univision Names Turner as Head of Ad Sales

Univision has named Keith Turner as its new head of sales, reuniting

him with another former NBC exec, Randy Falco, now Univision's CEO.

Turner will succeed DavidLawenda, who told management two weeks ago he planned to leave the company.

Turner was most recently the senior VP of media sales and sponsorship

at the National Football League. Before that, he was president of sales and

marketing for NBC.

"Keith has a sterling reputation in the media industry for being an effective

and creative sales and marketing executive, and having spent many years working

closely with him at NBC, I can personally attest to his unique talent," Falco

said in a statement. "He will be making a move from one incredibly strong

consumer brand -- the NFL - to an even stronger one -- Univision, and we are

excited for him to bring his skills and relationships to our

organization."

"I am honored to join such a terrific team at Univision and have always

respected the company's valuable brand and tremendous influence among its

ever-growing audience," Turner said. "As the media landscape

continues its rapid transformation, and the U.S. Hispanic community makes its

indelible mark on our country and our culture, Univision's assets across

traditional and digital platforms provide unparalleled means for advertisers to

interact with this desirable consumer group. I look forward to working to

capitalize on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for Univision."