Univision Names Michael Cerdá Executive VP for Streaming Products

Univision named Michael “MC” Cerdá as executive VP, product and engineering, streaming, a new position.

Cerdá, previously a VP working on Disney Plus’ international expansion, will oversee product and technology development for Univision’s streaming portfolio, anchored by PrendeTV.

He reports to Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at Univision.

“MC is a great addition to the Univision team; his leadership and technical expertise will help us grow and evolve PrendeTV while further accelerating the company’s broader transformation,” said Gazzolo. “His entrepreneurial track record and deep experience in developing industry-leading technology platforms at Disney Plus, Facebook and Goldman Sachs are critical assets for us as we continue to evolve and differentiate our company in the streaming space.”

Before joining Disney, Cerdá was chief product officer for Goldman Sach’s Marcus digital bank. Earlier he held posts at Facebook, Vevo and My Space..

“I am delighted to join Univision— a trusted and iconic brand that means so much to U.S. Hispanics—and to now form a part of the first and only streaming service designed specifically for Spanish-speaking consumers. This unique opportunity allows me to leverage my deep consumer experience, technical and business background to make a significant contribution to the platform, internal teams and external partners,” said Cerdá. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to continue to transform Univision and create something truly unique in the marketplace.”