Univision Names Meyer to Top Research Post

Univision Communications has made changes in its research staff, hiring Jed Meyer from Omnicom Media Group while chief strategy and data officer Kevin Conroy is leaving the company.

The changes come as TV networks are bulking up their data capabilities.

Meyer, a Nielsen veteran who had been global research director at OMG, was named executive VP corporate research at Univision. He will be based in New York and report to Jessica Rodriguez, executive VP and chief marketing officer.

Rodriguez now oversees the corporate research team, replacing Conroy, who stepped down to pursue new opportunities in the technology sector, the company said.

Also reporting to Rodriguez is Roberto Ruiz, executive VP of strategy and insights.

Univision said that Conroy will work closely with Meyer and Rodriguez over the next few weeks to support the transition.

“Jed brings a wealth of media- and digital-focused research, marketing and advertising expertise to Univision,” said Univision CEO Randy Falco. “He has a deep understanding of new trends in media consumption and consumer insights, and his background as a leader of global research – coupled with Jessica’s creativity and marketing skills and Roberto’s deep understanding of our audiences – will strengthen our existing research capabilities and provide new and actionable visions across our company.”

He added thanks to Conroy for “his unwavering dedication to growing our use of and access to data and next generation measurement during his seven years with Univision.”