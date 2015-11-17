Univision Names Lee News, Digital Chief

Univision Communications named Isaac Lee as chief news and digital officer, new positions at the company.

Lee, who had been president of news and digital, will continue to report to Randy Falco, president and CEO of Univision, and remains CEO of Fusion, a joint venture with ABC.

In his new post, Lee will be responsible for all of the company’s digital functions. He will also manage the company’s multicultural strategy, including oversight of Fusion, El Rey, Flama and The Root.

Lee will maintain responsibility for Univision News and will develop an integrated music strategy that will include Univision’s tent pole events and aligns with the company’s radio programming team.

“Isaac’s promotion to this newly created position to lead key areas of our growth strategy is a testament to his visionary leadership and tremendous success and underscores how UCI is constantly evolving to meet and exceed the demands of our community, especially digitally-connected millennials,” said Falco. “Just as Isaac leveraged his creativity and drive to expand Univision News' position as the go-to source for the stories that matter most to our young, rapidly growing audience, and attracting and retaining strong talent, we are confident that he is the right person to build the reach and influence of our multicultural assets and lead our efforts to develop an integrated music strategy.”