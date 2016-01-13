Univision Names Ferrari to Corporate Strategy Post

Univision Communications named Beau Ferrari as executive VP, corporate strategy and development, a new post.

Ferrari, who had been executive VP of operations, will report to CFO Frank Lopez-Balboa. He will remain based in Miami.

"We are at a pivotal point in our Company's history and Beau's appointment to this new strategic position underscores our commitment to working with external partners and our divisional leaders to identify opportunities for investment and value creation for the company," said Lopez-Balboa.

Ferrari previously served as interim CEO and general manager of Fusion, interim cohead of Univision Sports and chief of staff/special assistant to the CEO.

He started his career as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York.