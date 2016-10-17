Univision Names Diaz, Santucho to Executive Roles

Univision on Monday announced the appointment of two executives—Lourdes Diaz as president of entertainment and Adrian Santucho as executive VP of Univision Studios. Diaz’s responsibilities will include overseeing strategic acquisitions and developing new content.

Diaz joins Univision from Comedy Central International, where she was responsible for commissioning scripted and non-scripted productions, as well as serving as executive producer of series including I Live with Models, Brotherhood and Medics.

Santucho will oversee Univision Studios productions and work with Televisa on production-related initiatives. Santucho most recently served as CEO of FremantleMedia Latino America, which creates, produces and distributes content across traditional TV and digital platforms.