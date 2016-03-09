Univision Names Coronell President of News Division

Daniel Coronell has been named president of news at Univision.

Coronell, who had been executive VP, continues to be based in Miami. He reports to Isaac Lee, chief news and digital officer for Univision, and CEO of Fusion.

“Daniel is an exceptional editorial talent whose drive and instincts have elevated Univision’s newsroom to new levels of excellence,” said Lee. “He has been instrumental in driving innovation and the digital expansion of our news offering over the last five years. I am confident that with his intimate understanding of our audiences we are best positioned to continue to inform and empower our audiences we are best positioned to continue to inform and empower our audiences with best in class news offerings on all platforms.”

Coronell joined Univision in 2011 as VP and news director. He began his new career in Colombia.