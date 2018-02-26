Univision Launches Multi-Platform Brand Campaign

Univision, locked in a battle for Spanish-language viewers with Telemundo, has launched a new media campaign using the slogan “Se Habla USA.”

The campaign, which kicked off during the Premio Lo Nuestro award show last week, is designed to promote the value of diversity, inclusion and the important role Hispanic culture and Spanish language play in America, Univision said.

“It’s more critical than ever to celebrate our shared culture among all Americans and to hear their stories, to speak their languages, so our country can stand united as a diverse nation,” Univision CEO Randy Falco said. “The Se Habla USA campaign underscores the important role that diversity plays in making America better and celebrates Hispanic America and Spanish language pride. Our company is built on the foundation of serving and empowering this community, and we look forward to strengthening our work through Se Habla USA.”

Se Habla USA launched with a 60-second advertisement and will run through the fall of 2018. The multiplatform campaign was introduced on air by Premio Lo Nuestro host Laura Pausini.

With tag lines like “Spanish-speakers make America greater,” branded Se Habla USA content will appear across the UCI portfolio, including linear, digital and social channels. The initiative will include organic integrations and segments within shows, supported by a strong social media push through #SeHablaUSA. There will also be events and activities to boost visibility of the campaign.