Univision Launches L.A. Production Operation

Univision Communications said it has formed Univision Story House, a new content and development unit based in Los Angeles that will create programming for Univision networks and outside networks and platforms.

The new unit has signed a deal to create two series that will appear on HBO.

Story House is part of Univision’s Fusion Media Group and is being overseen by Camila Jimenez Villa, Fusion’s president and chief content officer. Producer-director Juan Rendón is the unit’s creative director.

“The formation of Univision Story House is an extension of UCI’s commitment to serve young, multicultural audiences across a broad range of platforms with high-quality, meaningful storytelling,” said Jimenez Villa. “Our goal is to be the go-to place for premium content for the new, rising American mainstream regardless of brand, platform, or language.”

"There is a wealth of untold stories about Latin America and the cross-cultural experience in the United States. The diversity of backgrounds and experiences that our experienced team embodies gives us the ability to tell those stories in the most authentic way,” said Rendón.

Story House’s series for HBO are Outpost, a ten-part series described as a combination of experiential journalism and adventure travel featuring immersive stories on current events, the environment and adventure sports; and Hate in America, anchored by Univision and Fusion anchor Jorge Ramos.