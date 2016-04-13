Univision Launches Digital Money Transfer Service

Univision Communications said it is launching a digital money transfer service for Hispanics called Univision Remesas in partnership with Bancomer Transfer Services.

Univision Remesas allows users to send money to family and friends and can be funded with a bank account, debit card, credit card or prepaid card. Transfer fees start at $4.99.

“As Hispanics continue to be the fastest growing demographic in the U.S., it is critical for us at UCI to continue to create products and services that reflect their needs and lifestyle. Launching Univision Remesas provides Hispanic America with a transparent and nimble service at their fingertips from two reliable partners –Univision, the brand they’ve come to trust for close to 60 years, and Bancomer Transfer Services, an established and trusted leader in the financial industry,” said Richard Pacheco, senior VP of enterprise development at UCI.

Remesas is available via iOS, Android, the web and mobile web.

Hispanics spend 36% more time on smartphones per week than the general market and engage with apps 18% more.

“The collaboration with Univision delivers a secure digital solution through the Univision Remesas brand, and continues to strengthen and financially empower the Hispanic community,” said Aurora Garza Hagan, CEO, Bancomer Transfer Services.

Through its Univision Enterprise division, Univision has developed products and services to further financially empower Hispanic America with products that aid with managing finances.