Univision Launches App for Telenovela Fans

Univision says it is launching a new app designed for fans of its popular telenovelas.

The UniNovelas app will offer watch and play prizes to viewers beginning with the new telenovela Antes Muerta Que LIchita, which premieres Tuesday.

Other features available via the app include news feeds with video and photo content users can share, character blogs, fan content such as cards, fan art and personality quizzes and a special webnovela, Corazon Enamorado.

“Univision Network’s telenovelas are virtually DVR-proof, with 91 percent of our viewers watching our programming live creating a telenovela fan community enabled by the UniNovelas app was a natural extension. We want to continue to reward our highly engaged audience for tuning in and interacting with the content they love,” said Mark Lopez, executive VP & general manager of Univision Digital.

The app, available for iOS and Android, was developed by cross media company Screenz.