Univision to Host Hispanic Forums With Obama, Romney
Univision may have failed in its attempt to get one of its
anchors to moderate a presidential debate, but it has gotten President Barack
Obama and Gov. Mitt Romney to agree to participate in forums to address issues
of importance to Hispanic voters.
The network will host "Meet the Candidate" events moderated by
Univision anchors Jorge Ramos and Maria Elena Salinas and conducted in Spanish
and English. The forums, each featuring one of the candidates, will take place
in the lead-up to Election Day in front of a live audience in partnership with
Facebook.
"These events speak to President Obama and Governor Romney
recognizing the important role Hispanic America will play in the elections and
in defining the future of our country," said Univision News President Isaac
Lee.
Univision CEO Randy Falco last week petitioned theCommission on Presidential Debates to add a debate with a Univision anchor
after no Hispanic journalists were chosen as moderators. The Commission
declined the request.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.