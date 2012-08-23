Univision to Host Hispanic Forums With Obama, Romney

Univision may have failed in its attempt to get one of its

anchors to moderate a presidential debate, but it has gotten President Barack

Obama and Gov. Mitt Romney to agree to participate in forums to address issues

of importance to Hispanic voters.

The network will host "Meet the Candidate" events moderated by

Univision anchors Jorge Ramos and Maria Elena Salinas and conducted in Spanish

and English. The forums, each featuring one of the candidates, will take place

in the lead-up to Election Day in front of a live audience in partnership with

Facebook.

"These events speak to President Obama and Governor Romney

recognizing the important role Hispanic America will play in the elections and

in defining the future of our country," said Univision News President Isaac

Lee.

Univision CEO Randy Falco last week petitioned theCommission on Presidential Debates to add a debate with a Univision anchor

after no Hispanic journalists were chosen as moderators. The Commission

declined the request.