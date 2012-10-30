Univision Goes Live with UVideos

In a bid to tap into the heavy usage of online and mobile video by Hispanics, Univision Communications has launched UVideos, a bilingual digital network that will offer a wide range of the company's content on multiple devices.

The content, which includes the popular Televisa programming airing on Univision, is available via UVideos.com and the UVideos mobile app on iOS- and Android-compatible devices.

Content on UVideos is available for free, generally 24 hours after airing.

As part of an upfront deal between Univision and the Starcom Mediavest Group (SMG), UVideos launched on October 29th with a number of SMG advertisers, including Allstate, Microsoft and Wendy's.

"UVideos offers a compelling new way for U.S. Hispanics to connect with Univision Networks and watch their favorite shows anytime, anywhere, while also creating new opportunities for advertisers and distributors," said Kevin Conroy, president of Univision Interactive and Enterprise Development, in a statement. "It provides our audience with new ways to experience their favorite programming, and engage new viewers, many of whom prefer English language experiences, with easy access to the best story telling on television."

In announcing the service, Univision also unveiled new research conducted by Nielsen that found "more than one-third of Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic consumers say that the ability to consume content on multiple devices when and where it is convenient is among the most important factors when considering a digital video service."

The research also found that "more than 60 percent of Spanish-speaking U.S. Hispanic consumers surveyed said they like to share clips with friends online. Similarly, more than 60 percent of those consumers surveyed said they have a desire for more Spanish-language digital video content."

As part of the launch, the company is premiering "Te Presento a Valentin" (I Present You, Valentine), the first webnovela co-produced by Univision and Televisa..

The UVideos.com and the UVideos mobile app also include a time-syncing feature powered by Arktan, and Digitalsmiths is providing search and recommendation functionality.