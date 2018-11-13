Univision Deportes Dropped as Dish Dispute Widens

Univision on Tuesday said that Dish Network has decided not to renew its carriage agreement for Univision Deportes Network, broadending the dispute between the two companies.

Dish dropped Univision’s lifestyle cable networks in April and its main channel in June. In recent statements, Dish has indicated little interest in bringing the channels back.

Related: Univision: Dish is 'Dug In'

“Dish has now gutted its Spanish-language offering, which until recently was a core part of its business,” Univision said in a statement.

Univision said that its sports channel is the No. 2 most-watched sports network on the satellite service and that Dish subscribers will be missing out on more than 1,100 soccer matches and tournaments.

“Univision has made every reasonable effort and beyond to reach an agreement, but Dish refused to make a deal that was in the interests of our audience, its customers and, ultimately, of Dish itself,” the programmers said. “Given that Dish experienced its worst-ever quarterly subscriber losses after dropping the bulk of Univision’s networks and stations, its unwillingness to recognize the power of Hispanic consumers and the popularity of Univision’s leading news, sports and entertainment programming is bizarre and disappointing.”

In a statement, Dish said it offered to extend its existing agreement so negotiations could continue without impacting subscribers.

"Unfortunately, Univision refused. Instead, Univision has blocked Deportes, FOROtv, TLNovelas and El Rey from DishLatino customers," Dish said.

“The Univision story remains the same: its content, on the whole, continues to decline in viewership, and as a result, the economics of their proposals do not make sense. Meanwhile, Univision continues to sell its direct-to-consumer product, Univision Now, at a lower price than Univision proposes charging Dish customers. We don’t think that’s right," Dish said.

Dish said it is giving DishLatino customers a $5 a month credit, replacement content and providing over-the air antennas.