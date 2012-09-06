Univision Deportes Acquires U.S. Rights for German, French National Soccer Clubs

Univision Deportes has acquired mutliplatform U.S. media rights to both the French and German national soccer teams, and France's professional league, Ligue 1.

The deal also includes Germany's DFB Cup and the French Cup. The agreements grant Univision Deportes rights to all qualifiers played in Germany and France in the lead to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, including the France vs. Spain match in March 2013. Home friendly matches of the German and French National Teams are also included.

"The acquisition of these important European national team matches, league tournaments and first division French league matches serve as a perfect complement to our already robust soccer portfolio from the America's," said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Univision Deportes. "These acquisitions solidify our commitment to remain the undisputed home for Hispanic sports fans."

This deal is Univision Deportes' first rights acquisition for European teams.