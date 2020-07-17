Univision Debuts ‘Vencer el Medio’ July 20

Univision premieres Vencer el Miedo (Overcome the Fear), a series about four multigenerational women and how they strive to overcome their fears, Monday, July 20.

Starring Danilo Carrera and Paulina Goto, Vencer el Miedo puts the spotlight on issues like teen pregnancy, education, reproductive healthcare and gender-based violence.

The series follows the Duran family. Ineěs Duraěn (Arcelia Ramírez) lives under the yoke of her husband Vicente. Cristina Duraěn (Jade Fraser), the eldest of the daughters, was once her father's great pride through her promising swimming career, until an accident. Marcela Duraěn (Paulina Goto), the youngest daughter, tired of being watched and scolded, takes refuge in her boyfriend Rommel (Emmanuel Palomares) and his gang.

The cast also includes Danilo Carrera, Gaby Carrillo, Marcelo Córdoba, César Évora, Geraldine Galván and Michelle González.

Vencer el Miedo is a co-production between Televisa and Population Media Center (PMC), a non-profit that creates entertainment to empower females, improve reproductive health and protect the environment.