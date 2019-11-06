Univision Communications Reports 3rd-Quarter Profit

Univision Communications reported third-quarter profit after reporting losses a year ago.

Net income was $77.4 million, compared to an $83.8 million loss a year ago that included $96 million in losses from discontinued operations.

Revenue rose 8.5% to $681.4 million.

Revenue for Univision’s media networks group was up $9.7% to $616.2 million. Ad revenue was up 2.1%, with television down 0.1% because of a drop in political spending. Excluding political, ad revenue for TV was up 1.2%. Digital ad revenue was up 41.1%.

“Univision delivered a strong quarter as we continue to execute on our strategy of being the most consumed media portfolio, and the most effective marketing partner dedicated to the high-growth U.S. Hispanic consumer. We will continue to invest in our Spanish Language business, which this quarter contributed to growth in both revenue and Adjusted OIBDA,” said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Univision.