Univision Books Audible as ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ Sponsor

Univision has lured a new advertiser--audio book company Audible--as a sponsor for one of its biggest events, the 31st edition of its Premio Lo Nuestro Latin music awards.

T-Mobile returns as presenting sponsor of Premio Lo Nuestro for the seventh time. Other returning sponsors include State Farm and Subway.

The show will be broadcast live on Thursday beginning with pre-show coverage of the stars arrivals at 7 p.m ET .from American Airlines Arena in Miami and streamed on Univision Now.

“Our viewers get particularly energized around big, live event programming and nothing shows this more than Premio Lo Nuestro,” said Steve Mandala, president of advertising sales at Univision “Music is a cultural uniter that distinguishes our sponsors through best-in-class integrations and multiple media touch points. I want to thank our biggest sponsors who help bring Premio Lo Nuestro to Univision viewers.”

As part of its sponsorship Audible is working with online sensation LeJuan James, who will provide a 360-degree view of the event, starting with the stars’ arrivals, through the social platforms of Univision, Audible and his own handles. James will also interact with fans at an Audible fan pit and will appear in a spot working with Univision’s ad innovation unit.

T-Mobile has been working with musician J Balvin on a contest on Instagram and Twitter. The top video submission wins a chance to be part of the show. Univision influencers Chachi Gonzales, with 1.6 million followers on Instagram and Sebastian Villabolos, with 5.4 million Twitter followers are drumming up interest in the content. T-Mobile also will be a part of the Magenta carpet and sponsors a performance by Balvin.

In a return to Premio Lo Nuestro, State Farm will insure that everything goes right at the award show by providing a local agent to assist with the show and guard the Premio Lo Nuestro trophies. Univision will cut to a split screen during the broadcast to show what kind of a job the agent is doing.

Subway returns for a second year as a sponsor with a three-part story featuring Clarissa Molina, the 2016 Nuestra Belleza Latina winner and a reporter for Univision entertainment show El Gordo y La Flaca. Molnia will star in custom 30-second vignettes featuring Subway throughout the broadcast, concluding at the end of the show.

Last year’s broadcast of Premio Lo Nuestro reached nearly 8 million viewers and finished second among all broadcast networks among adults 18-49 and 18-34.

Maite Perroni, Alejandra Espinoza and Victor Manuelle host the show.

Along with Balvin, nominees Ozuna, Anitta, Maná, Juanes, Nacho, Yandel and Joss Favela will perform during the telecast.