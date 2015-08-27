Univision Backs Anchor In Battle With Trump

A day after its anchor was booted from a Donald Trump press conference, Univision fired back at the Republican presidential candidate.

When Univision anchor Jorge Ramos attempted to question Trump about immigration policy at a press conference in Iowa, Trump ordered him to sit down and had him ejected. Ramos was later readmitted and had a long exchange with the candidate

Trump has been battling with the media, notably with Fox News’ Megan Kelly and now with Ramos. Univision is also involved with a dispute over the network’s decision to drop Trump’s Miss Universe beauty pageant earlier this year. Trump is suing the network for $500 million.

In a statement, Univision’s CEO objected to Trump’s behavior. “The recent treatment that Jorge Ramos received at Mr. Trump's press conference in Iowa is beneath contempt. As a Presidential candidate, Mr. Trump is going to get tough questions from the press and has to answer them,” Falco said. “Jorge Ramos is one the most professional, dedicated and respected journalists I have seen or worked with in my 40 years in media. He always asks hard questions of candidates and elected officials, regardless of party or issue. Mr. Trump demonstrated complete disregard for him and for the countless Hispanics whom Jorge seeks to represent through press questions that are at the heart of the First Amendment. “

“ I remain grateful for the first-rate journalistic work that Jorge and all of his news colleagues at Univision and Fusion do to bring all points of view to the 57 million Hispanics in this country,” Falco concluded.