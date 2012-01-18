Univision Appoints Key Programming Execs, Adds ‘Family Guy' to TeleFutura Primetime Lineup
Univision has made two key executive appointments to
TeleFutura, naming media veterans Luis Fernández-Rocha as senior vice
president and Carlos Bardasano as vice president of programming and
original productions, effective immediately.
TeleFutura is also expanding its programming offering with
the popular animated series Family Guy joining
its primetime lineup, premiering on Spanish-language television in the U.S. for
the first time. Additionally, TeleFutura will debut a new talk show hosted by Hispanic
television personality Charytín in the spring.
Fernández-Rocha most recently served as senior VP and
regional director of Univision Television Group in the southeast. In his new
position, he will now oversee all operations of the TeleFutura, reporting to
Luis Fernández, president of Entertainment and Univision Studios. Bardasano,
who previously served as a managing director at Spanish media management
company Kastuera, will now oversee entertainment programming for the network
and report to Fernández-Rocha.
"I am pleased to welcome two of the most talented
executives in the business to our growing TeleFutura network. Both Luis and
Carlos bring extensive experience with an understanding of the U.S. Hispanic
community that will be instrumental in their leadership of the network and its
continued development," said Fernández. "With such strong track records, I am
confident that these are the ideal executives to usher in a new era of
programming prominence for TeleFutura, which builds on the momentum of the
exciting lineup expansion announcements we made today."
