Univision Appoints Key Programming Execs, Adds ‘Family Guy' to TeleFutura Primetime Lineup

Univision has made two key executive appointments to

TeleFutura, naming media veterans Luis Fernández-Rocha as senior vice

president and Carlos Bardasano as vice president of programming and

original productions, effective immediately.

TeleFutura is also expanding its programming offering with

the popular animated series Family Guy joining

its primetime lineup, premiering on Spanish-language television in the U.S. for

the first time. Additionally, TeleFutura will debut a new talk show hosted by Hispanic

television personality Charytín in the spring.

Fernández-Rocha most recently served as senior VP and

regional director of Univision Television Group in the southeast. In his new

position, he will now oversee all operations of the TeleFutura, reporting to

Luis Fernández, president of Entertainment and Univision Studios. Bardasano,

who previously served as a managing director at Spanish media management

company Kastuera, will now oversee entertainment programming for the network

and report to Fernández-Rocha.

"I am pleased to welcome two of the most talented

executives in the business to our growing TeleFutura network. Both Luis and

Carlos bring extensive experience with an understanding of the U.S. Hispanic

community that will be instrumental in their leadership of the network and its

continued development," said Fernández. "With such strong track records, I am

confident that these are the ideal executives to usher in a new era of

programming prominence for TeleFutura, which builds on the momentum of the

exciting lineup expansion announcements we made today."