Universal TV Signs Eva Longoria to First-Look Deal

Universal Television has signed actress Eva Longoria to a

first-look development deal, it was announced Thursday.

Terms have the former Desperate

Housewives star in a non-writing, executive producer agreement with her

production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Longoria is currently executive

producer on NBC's upcoming dating show Ready

for Love.

"Having Eva Longoria on our team is a huge advantage for our

Alternative program development as we have pleasantly discovered in

implementing her ideas for Ready for Love,

which is shaping up as a terrific and upbeat series," said Paul Telegdy,

president of alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment.

Added NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke: "She has

exceptional energy, vision, a prestigious name and the creative knack for

finding compelling new concepts for our growing studio."