Universal TV Signs Eva Longoria to First-Look Deal
Universal Television has signed actress Eva Longoria to a
first-look development deal, it was announced Thursday.
Terms have the former Desperate
Housewives star in a non-writing, executive producer agreement with her
production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Longoria is currently executive
producer on NBC's upcoming dating show Ready
for Love.
"Having Eva Longoria on our team is a huge advantage for our
Alternative program development as we have pleasantly discovered in
implementing her ideas for Ready for Love,
which is shaping up as a terrific and upbeat series," said Paul Telegdy,
president of alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment.
Added NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke: "She has
exceptional energy, vision, a prestigious name and the creative knack for
finding compelling new concepts for our growing studio."
