Universal TV Names Mike Clements Executive VP of Comedy Development

Universal Television has tapped Mike Clements as its new executive VP of comedy development and Jim Donnelly as senior VP president, comedy development.

Clements, who had been head of creative development and original programming at animation studio Bento Box, will report to Bela Bajaria, who was promoted to president of Universal TV on June 3.

“Mike Clements is an extremely well-regarded comedy executive. In addition to being very supportive and collaborative with writers, he is excited about helping us launch great comedies,” said Bajaria. “We are pleased to bring him on board to head comedy at the studio where we remain committed to producing innovative and smart break-out comedies.”

At Bento Box, Clements cocreated The Legends of Chamberlain Heights, which was picked up by Comedy Central this spring. The former president of Tom Werner’s Good Humor Television, Clements has executive produced The Life & Times of Tim for HBO, Good Vibes for MTV and Are You There, Chelsea? for NBC.

Donnelly, who will report to Clements, had been VP of comedy development at CBS Studios, ushering in series like The Odd Couple and The Millers.

"I have a longtime relationship with Jim and know firsthand how well he works with the creative community,” said Bajaria. "He’ll be a great addition to our strong comedy team, which includes our talented VP of comedy, Dan Shear.”