Universal Television Names Weil VP, Comedy Development

Universal Television has named Andy Weil vice president,

comedy development, it was announced Wednesday.

Weil's appointment comes as Universal Television

(formerly Universal Media Studios) formed a new team of development executives.

He will report to Tracey Pakosta, who named named as senior VP,

comedy development in September.

Prior to joining Universal, Weil was head of scripted

television at BermanBraun, where he oversaw the development of Syfy's Alphas, as well as NBC's The Cape.