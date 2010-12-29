Universal Sports Pays Tribute To Olympic Filmmaker With 'Nine Nights of Glory'

Universal Sports will honor Olympic filmmaker Bud Greenspan, who

passed away Dec. 25,

with Nine Nights of Glory, a

multi-night special of Greenspan's official Olympic films beginning Jan. 1.

Airing for nine consecutive nights at 9 p.m., the films begin with

the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Greenspan's first games as official

Olympic filmmaker, though the 2006 Winter Games in Torino.

"Bud Greenspan represented the spirit of the Olympics and his

films captured the amazing accomplishments of Olympic athletes from all

nations," said David Sternberg, CEO of Universal Sports. "We are honored

to pay homage to such a distinguished filmmaker. His passing is a major

loss to the Olympic movement, but he will live on forever through the majesty

of his documentary films."

Greenspan won eight Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for his films,

is a recipient of the Olympic Order, and was inducted into the United States

Olympic Hall of Fame in 2004.

Television schedule below (all at 9 p.m. ET):

Jan. 1 - Los Angeles ‘84

Jan. 2 - Calgary ‘88

Jan. 3 - Lillehammer ‘94

Jan. 4 - Atlanta ‘96

Jan. 5 - Nagano ‘98

Jan. 6 - Sydney ‘00

Jan. 7 - Salt Lake City ‘02

Jan. 8 - Athens ‘04

Jan. 9 - Torino ‘06