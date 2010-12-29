Universal Sports Pays Tribute To Olympic Filmmaker With 'Nine Nights of Glory'
Universal Sports will honor Olympic filmmaker Bud Greenspan, who
passed away Dec. 25,
with Nine Nights of Glory, a
multi-night special of Greenspan's official Olympic films beginning Jan. 1.
Airing for nine consecutive nights at 9 p.m., the films begin with
the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Greenspan's first games as official
Olympic filmmaker, though the 2006 Winter Games in Torino.
"Bud Greenspan represented the spirit of the Olympics and his
films captured the amazing accomplishments of Olympic athletes from all
nations," said David Sternberg, CEO of Universal Sports. "We are honored
to pay homage to such a distinguished filmmaker. His passing is a major
loss to the Olympic movement, but he will live on forever through the majesty
of his documentary films."
Greenspan won eight Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award for his films,
is a recipient of the Olympic Order, and was inducted into the United States
Olympic Hall of Fame in 2004.
Television schedule below (all at 9 p.m. ET):
Jan. 1 - Los Angeles ‘84
Jan. 2 - Calgary ‘88
Jan. 3 - Lillehammer ‘94
Jan. 4 - Atlanta ‘96
Jan. 5 - Nagano ‘98
Jan. 6 - Sydney ‘00
Jan. 7 - Salt Lake City ‘02
Jan. 8 - Athens ‘04
Jan. 9 - Torino ‘06
