Universal Sports to Offer Free Preview of Winter Olympic Coverage

NBCU's sports cable network has just announced a free preview

of its Vancouver

winter Olympics coverage.

Universal Sports' Olympics-themed programming will be

available free to any cable operator that wants to carry it, the channel said

Wednesday (Feb. 3), including the opportunity to sell local avails on the network.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of concerns by

Comcast/NBCU merger critics about access to programming by competing cable

operators, including to NBC's Olympics programming,

The coverage will consist of a countdown show. Though no

actual competition coverage is on tap, it will include highlights and updates, as

well as five hours of live news and information from the games, including

interviews and analysis.