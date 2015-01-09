Universal Sports Lands Linear, TVE Berths on Three MSOs

Recent launches by a trio of cable operators have pushed Universal Sport Network's reach past the 60 million home market.

Buckeye CableSystem and Atlantic Broadband rolled out Universal Sports on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, respectively. In early November, Consolidated Communications launched the service, showcasing Olympic, endurance and action sports fare. All three of the providers are offering the network in the high-definition format, and have access to programming on a video-on-demand basis. TV Everywhere rights have also been furnished across multiple devices.

The distributors opted into the network’s master agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative. The recently completed multiyear deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, affords NCTC member companies rights to Universal Sports’ 1,200 hours of live and exclusive programming, as well as access to the aforementioned platforms.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.