Universal Sports Inks Time Warner Cable Carriage, TV Everywhere Pact

Universal Sports Network has reached a multiyear, multiplatform pact with Time Warner Cable that will place the Olympic and endurance sports programmer on the MSO's sports tier.

The deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, will make Universal Sports available on Time Warner Cable's Sports Pass package in the majority of its markets by late summer, according to network officials.

With the upcoming TWC launch, Universal Sports expands its affiliate roster to include the nation's second-, third- and fourth- largest distributors. In addition to DirecTV, Dish Network and TWC, Universal Sports, a joint venture of Leo Hindery's InterMedia Partners and NBC Sports, has carriage agreements with Cascade Communications and BendBroadband in Oregon; Wave Broadband in California, Oregon and Washington; GCI in Alaska, Hiawatha Broadband Communications in Minnesota; MTC Cable in New York; Waitsfield Cable in Vermont; Hawaiian Telcom; and IPTV distributors SkyAngel and Century Link.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.