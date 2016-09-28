Universal Cable Productions Preps Hitchcock Anthology Series

Universal Cable Productions (UCP) has inked a deal with the Alfred Hitchcock estate to develop the anthology series Welcome to Hitchcock. UCP will collaborate with Vermilion Entertainment, the newly formed production company from the founders of Cross Creek Pictures, as well as producer/director Chris Columbus’ 1492 Pictures/Ocean Blue Entertainment.

Columbus, Michael Barnathan, Timmy Thompson and Todd Thompson will be executive producers along with the Hitchcock family. Columbus will direct the pilot.

The series will focus on a single season-long mystery or crime in the spirit of the classic Hitchcock style and legacy.

“Long after his death, Alfred Hitchcock continues to be one of the most celebrated directors and visionaries in the world, a master manipulator of the macabre,” said Dawn Olmstead, executive VP of development, Universal Cable Productions. “We’re honored that the Hitchcock estate has put its trust in our studio to pay homage to his work.”

The series will seek out what UCP calls “premiere filmmakers and talent” to pay homage to the spirit of Hitchcock.

“Our grandfather always collaborated with the best and the brightest to help shape his vision,” said Katie O’Connell-Fiala on behalf of the Hitchcock Trust. “We’re confident that Universal Cable Productions will take great care in helping us to continue preserving his legacy.”