Universal Cable Productions to Adapt ‘El Pantera’ With Warren Ellis

As Comic-Con International kicks into gear, Universal Cable Productions added a bevy of comic book and science fiction adaptations to its development slate.

UCP announced graphic novel writer Warren Ellis, in his first TV series, will adapt 1970s Mexican comic book and Televisa series El Pantera. Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead) will executive produce as Televisa USA is set to coproduce with UCP. El Pantera is a vigilante crime drama set in a fictional U.S./Mexico border town.

The studio will also develop a TV adaptation of British film The Machine for Syfy. The film’s Caradog James will write the script with John Giwa-Amu producing. The story follows a computer programmer who creates self-aware artificial intelligence when it is hijacked by the government and used as a weapon.

Universal Cable Productions has also optioned IDW Publishing’s comic book series Kill Shakespeare. Creators Anthony Del Col and Conor McCreery are set to write. The series follows the villains and heroes of Shakespeare’s stories in an adventure to save or kill a reclusive wizard named William Shakespeare.

Earlier this week, UCP announced a first-look production deal with Dark Horse Entertainment.