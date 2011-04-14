Unions Mourn ABC's Soap Dispensing

Unions were quick to bemoan ABC's announcement Thursday of

series end-dates for soaps One Life to Live and All My Children in favor of a

couple of reality shows, with WGAE asking it to reconsider the decision.

The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, AFL-CIO,

mourned the loss of the shows and the jobs they represented for its members.

"Today's announcement that two long-running AFTRA

programs have been cancelled and will cease production in September and January

2012 represents a devastating loss for thousands of AFTRA members, union

crew members and production staff in Los Angeles and New York," the union

said in a statement. "The AFTRA actors-past and present - of these two

ground-breaking serial dramas have entertained generations of viewers around

the globe for more than 40 years with stellar performances and dedication to

their craft."

"The WGAE is deeply disappointed by ABC's

announcement that both All My Children and One Life to Live will cease

production," said that union in a statement. "These groundbreaking

shows have provided entertainment and enlightenment to millions of viewers, and

have provided good employment to dozens of talented, dedicated writers. We

urge the company to reconsider."