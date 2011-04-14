Unions Mourn ABC's Soap Dispensing
Unions were quick to bemoan ABC's announcement Thursday of
series end-dates for soaps One Life to Live and All My Children in favor of a
couple of reality shows, with WGAE asking it to reconsider the decision.
The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, AFL-CIO,
mourned the loss of the shows and the jobs they represented for its members.
"Today's announcement that two long-running AFTRA
programs have been cancelled and will cease production in September and January
2012 represents a devastating loss for thousands of AFTRA members, union
crew members and production staff in Los Angeles and New York," the union
said in a statement. "The AFTRA actors-past and present - of these two
ground-breaking serial dramas have entertained generations of viewers around
the globe for more than 40 years with stellar performances and dedication to
their craft."
"The WGAE is deeply disappointed by ABC's
announcement that both All My Children and One Life to Live will cease
production," said that union in a statement. "These groundbreaking
shows have provided entertainment and enlightenment to millions of viewers, and
have provided good employment to dozens of talented, dedicated writers. We
urge the company to reconsider."
