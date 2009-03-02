Unilever, MTV Networks in Massive Ad Campaign

Unilever and MTV Networks are partnering on a massive multi-platform promotional campaign for its Axe brand of products.

The campaign, for "Axe Hair Crisis Relief," will be featured on MTV, Comedy Central, VH1 and Spike. More than 50 original spots, totaling more than 40 minutes of material have been created for the campaign. The short form and interstitial spots will culminate during MTV's "See You Sunday" programming block March 15. "See You Sunday" is MTV's block targeting young men.

Comedy Central will present spoof news vignettes highlighting "success stories." VH1 will present micro-versions of Best Week Ever and Best Day Ever focusing on the campaign. Spike will feature creative during its "Men of Action," "Late Night Strip" and "Weekend Pregame" blocks, among others. Also on tap are a music video, featuring a custom song and ringtone.

All of the networks will encourage tune-in to MTV for the March 15 "See You Sunday," which will feature a spoof telethon for the "relief" effort.

In addition to the branding, the effort could help drive young men to the recently launched programming block. MTV has been active of late in trying to reach that demographic.