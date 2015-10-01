'Unforgettable' Debuts on New A&E Home Nov. 13

NYPD Detective Carrie Wells, as played by Poppy Montgomery, aims to keep her crime-solving win streak going on A&E when the fourth season of Unforgettable premieres Nov. 13. The first three seasons aired on CBS, with the 13-episode fourth season shifting to the cable net.

Wells (Poppy Montgomery) has a rare memory condition which helps her solve some of New York’s most dangerous crimes. Her partner in crime fighting, Al Burns, is played by Dylan Walsh. A&E will run two episodes starting at 8 p.m. on opening night.

Unforgettable was canceled by CBS after its first season in 2012, then brought back a month later. It was canceled again after its summer run last year, drawing a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 for its Sept. 14 season finale.

Wells’ Major Crimes team welcomes newcomers Alani “La La” Anthony (Power), Kathy Najimy (Veep, King of the Hill) and E.J. Bonilla (Revenge). Other season four players include Skeet Ulrich, Rachel Dratch and Ashanti.